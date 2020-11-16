STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'State in-charge' appointments set to change equations in faction-ridden Kerala BJP

Appointing national executive member CP Radhakrishnan, as in-charge of Kerala, is seen with caution by leaders who had recently raised a banner of revolt against state president K Surendran.

Published: 16th November 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Kerala in-charge CP Radhakrishnan

BJP Kerala in-charge CP Radhakrishnan (File photo| EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent assigning of 'state in-charge' roles by the BJP central leadership to various leaders holds much significance to the faction-ridden Kerala unit.

Appointing national executive member CP Radhakrishnan, as in-charge of Kerala, is seen with caution by leaders who had recently raised a banner of revolt against state president K Surendran. They fear it is an attempt to muzzle their voice of dissent. 

The dissidents have a reason for believing so: Radhakrishnan is known to be a close confidant of national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, who takes a call on such appointments. Santhosh, on the other hand, is understood to be quite supportive of the V Muraleedharan faction. Santhosh is also believed to have played a decisive role in the appointment of Surendran as state chief. 

The disgruntled leaders fear that through Radhakrishnan, Santosh will have an iron grip over the party’s state unit and take decisions that are favourable to the Muraleedharan faction. Radhakrishnan, a former two time MP from Coimbatore, has a tough task at hand. He will have to quell dissidence in a state unit that is facing two crucial elections shortly. 

However, sources close to Radhakrishnan say he may be an apt choice for the job given his problem solving skills, deal-maker image and knowledge of the local language. The big question however is, whether he will be able to take all the warring factions into confidence. 

Meanwhile, the removal of PK Krishnadas as in-charge of Telangana has not gone down well with his supporters. The senior leader had worked in the state for over six years, but his supporters say he was finally handed a raw deal. Interestingly, his rival and Union Minister V Muraleedharan was given a second stint as in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

"After being unceremoniously left out from a key national responsibility, Krishnadas may eventually focus his attention on state party affairs. There are chances that Krishnadas may also join the bunch of disgruntled leaders, causing further headache to Surendran," said a senior leader.

Meanwhile, A P Abdullakutty, who has seen a meteoric rise to the national vice-president post, a year and a half after he joined the BJP, has been made in-charge of Lakshadweep. This has added fuel to the fire of the dissident leaders who have already complained to the central leadership of being handed out a raw deal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP Radhakrishnan Kerala BJP BJP state in charge K Surendran
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp