'State in-charge' appointments set to change equations in faction-ridden Kerala BJP

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent assigning of 'state in-charge' roles by the BJP central leadership to various leaders holds much significance to the faction-ridden Kerala unit.

Appointing national executive member CP Radhakrishnan, as in-charge of Kerala, is seen with caution by leaders who had recently raised a banner of revolt against state president K Surendran. They fear it is an attempt to muzzle their voice of dissent.

The dissidents have a reason for believing so: Radhakrishnan is known to be a close confidant of national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, who takes a call on such appointments. Santhosh, on the other hand, is understood to be quite supportive of the V Muraleedharan faction. Santhosh is also believed to have played a decisive role in the appointment of Surendran as state chief.

The disgruntled leaders fear that through Radhakrishnan, Santosh will have an iron grip over the party’s state unit and take decisions that are favourable to the Muraleedharan faction. Radhakrishnan, a former two time MP from Coimbatore, has a tough task at hand. He will have to quell dissidence in a state unit that is facing two crucial elections shortly.

However, sources close to Radhakrishnan say he may be an apt choice for the job given his problem solving skills, deal-maker image and knowledge of the local language. The big question however is, whether he will be able to take all the warring factions into confidence.

Meanwhile, the removal of PK Krishnadas as in-charge of Telangana has not gone down well with his supporters. The senior leader had worked in the state for over six years, but his supporters say he was finally handed a raw deal. Interestingly, his rival and Union Minister V Muraleedharan was given a second stint as in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

"After being unceremoniously left out from a key national responsibility, Krishnadas may eventually focus his attention on state party affairs. There are chances that Krishnadas may also join the bunch of disgruntled leaders, causing further headache to Surendran," said a senior leader.

Meanwhile, A P Abdullakutty, who has seen a meteoric rise to the national vice-president post, a year and a half after he joined the BJP, has been made in-charge of Lakshadweep. This has added fuel to the fire of the dissident leaders who have already complained to the central leadership of being handed out a raw deal.