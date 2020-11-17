Bodies of missing Kollam girls found in Vembanad lake, 'separation' suspected as reason for suicide

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/KOLLAM: The bodies of two girls who jumped into river Muvattupuzha from the Murinjapuzha bridge on the Vaikom-Ernakulam route on Saturday washed ashore at Poochakkal and Perumbalam areas of the Vembanad lake on Monday. The Poochakkal police said fishermen found the bodies early morning. Amrutha Ani and Arya G Ashok, both 21, were close friends belonging to Chadayamangalam in Kollam.

They completed their BA degree course from a college at Anchal. On November 13, they left home around 10am telling their parents they were going to collect degree certificates. When the duo failed to return home by evening, their parents tried calling on their mobile phones, which remained switched off. Later they lodged complaints with police.

The police cited eyewitnesses as saying that two girls jumped into the river around 7.45 pm on Saturday. Local people joined the police in search operations but the girls could not be found. On Sunday, a scuba-diving team of the Fire and Rescue Services conducted a search in the river. Their efforts too went in vain. Amrutha is the daughter of Ani Sivadas, of Anivilasam, Edayam, while Arya is the daughter of Ashok Kumar, of Anju Bhavan, Neeraikode.

The police confirmed they were the same girls who went missing from Kollam after relatives identified their belongings found from the bridge. Indications are that the likelihood of separation might have led them to end their lives.

They used to stay at each others’ houses. Amrutha’s father, who was working abroad, returned recently and was in quarantine. During the period, Amrutha stayed at Arya’s house for 14 days. At the end of the quarantine period, Amrutha’s parents went ahead with a proposal and fixed her marriage. The development left the duo mentally stressed out, the police said based on her relative’s statement.