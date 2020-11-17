STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Central agencies trying to make officers indifferent: Pinarayi

The CM said the agencies wanted the government to drop the project to help private agencies and corporates.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

LDF convener and CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan sharing a light moment with CPM district committee member E G Mohanan, during the statewide mass resistance by the Left front against Central

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Central investigation agencies are circling above the state’s bureaucrats to make them indifferent to development projects, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. The chief minister’s outburst came while explaining the government’s position on the controversy surrounding the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). 

“All central investigation agencies barring one are circling above our officers. They are interfering in such a way that officers become indifferent to their duty,” the CM said, citing the case of Life Mission CEO UV Jose who was summoned by central agencies in quick succession. He warned the agencies against dancing to the tune of corporates. The CM said KIIFB was funding the government’s prestigious KFON project being implemented by BHEL.

“KFON, which aims to provide internet connection to all homes and institutions in the state, is the aspiration of youngsters. It may irk some vested interests but how would an investigation agency be irked?” he wondered.

The CM said the agencies wanted the government to drop the project to help private agencies and corporates. He asked them not to “come here with the authorisation of corporates”. He also criticised the investigation agencies for interfering with the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project.

“The LDF government is interested in the project since it will give employment to 15,000 persons. What are your doubts in the project?” he asked.The agencies should not dance to the tune of sick minds or side with petty minds, he added. 

This is the first time Pinarayi is launching such an open attack against central agencies after having welcomed probe in the gold smuggling case. He said those who ridiculed the expansion of KIIFB are now out to destroy it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp