Central agencies trying to make officers indifferent: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Central investigation agencies are circling above the state’s bureaucrats to make them indifferent to development projects, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. The chief minister’s outburst came while explaining the government’s position on the controversy surrounding the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“All central investigation agencies barring one are circling above our officers. They are interfering in such a way that officers become indifferent to their duty,” the CM said, citing the case of Life Mission CEO UV Jose who was summoned by central agencies in quick succession. He warned the agencies against dancing to the tune of corporates. The CM said KIIFB was funding the government’s prestigious KFON project being implemented by BHEL.

“KFON, which aims to provide internet connection to all homes and institutions in the state, is the aspiration of youngsters. It may irk some vested interests but how would an investigation agency be irked?” he wondered.

The CM said the agencies wanted the government to drop the project to help private agencies and corporates. He asked them not to “come here with the authorisation of corporates”. He also criticised the investigation agencies for interfering with the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project.

“The LDF government is interested in the project since it will give employment to 15,000 persons. What are your doubts in the project?” he asked.The agencies should not dance to the tune of sick minds or side with petty minds, he added.

This is the first time Pinarayi is launching such an open attack against central agencies after having welcomed probe in the gold smuggling case. He said those who ridiculed the expansion of KIIFB are now out to destroy it.