Covid figures on the mend, but Pinarayi warns against laxity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has once again turned the tide against the novel coronavirus. The trend of recoveries trumping new cases in the daily Covid tally is continuing. The test positivity rate is also declining and doubling time of the infection increasing. Most importantly, the infection rate among health workers also came down from 3.6 per cent in July to 1.7 per cent in October.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday warned that if the positive signs lead to complacency and callousness among people, fresh waves of transmission will happen, causing effects beyond imagination.



“Signs are there that the infection is subsiding, but that doesn’t mean that one should do away with Covid protocol including wearing facemasks, practising physical distancing, hand washing and others. Following these is paramount especially in the view of coming local body elections,” he said. Highlighting this, the CM called the candidates in the poll fray to follow the guidelines issued by the health and election departments from time to time without fail.

At the same time, the CM had a word of caution for the Sabarimala pilgrims as he stated that a Covid-negative certificate after a rapid antigen test doesn’t rule out the infection fully. Hence, those who test negative in such tests should follow the Covid protocol strictly.

In the case of doubling time (the rate at which the outbreak is progressing) as per the latest data of November 8-14, it is 59 days. It was 45 days from November 1 to 7 and 41.5 days from October 25 to 31. The state on Monday reported 6,567 recovered cases and 2,710 new Covid patients. The deaths that were confirmed as due to Covid-19 on the day were 19.