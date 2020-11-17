Hospital staffer suspended for bid to assault patient

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A supervisor of the Covid care centre at the Malabar Medical College Hospital, Ulliyeri was suspended on Monday for allegedly trying to sexually assault a Covid positive patient on Sunday night.

According to the complainant, Aswin Kuttykrishnan, a native of Kozhikode Rural, took her to a deserted floor of the hospital on the pretext of meeting a doctor and tried to molest her. The accused has been charged under Sections 511 (attempt to commit an offence), IPC 376 (commit sexual assault) and 354 D (stalking a woman) of the IPC.

The woman who filed a complaint with the Atholi Police said Aswin had misbehaved with her earlier too and even made several attempts to contact her over the phone. On Sunday night, he took her to a deserted floor and pushed her into a lift. However, she managed to escape and reached the ground floor where she informed the other staff at the hospital.

The woman, meanwhile, alleged that hospital authorities were not willing to accept her complaint initially, but later questioned Aswin when she raised her voice. A video of Aswin shouting at the hospital staff when he was questioned appeared on channels. Meanwhile, hospital authorities denied this.

Commission registers case

The State Women’s Commission has registered a case and asked the hospital to initiate action against the accused. According to commission chairperson M C Josephine, authorities should ensure women who are being treated for Covid at hospitals are secure. CPM and Youth Congress on Monday took out a protest march towards the hospital.