Moviebuffs may have to wait till 2021 for big screen experience

KOCHI: Tamil Nadu may have given the go-ahead to open movie theatres, but it seems cine-goers in the state will have to wait till 2021 to enjoy the big screen experience. Though the chief minister is scheduled to meet film producers’ association representatives on Thursday, it is unlikely that the stakeholders -- who are aware that an immediate decision on entertainment tax would constitute a breach of the Model Code of Conduct -- will urge the government to permit reopening theatres.

“In the meeting, we will put forward the relaxations we expect the government to make in order to revive the industry. This includes a waiver on entertainment tax and a package to help the industry. However, in the wake of the local body polls, the government cannot take any policy decisions. Hence, it will be at least December 16 -- the date of declaring election results -- before we even consider reopening theatres,” said Rejaputhra Renjith, president, Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

He said KFPA is looking at other measures, in the meantime, to help producers and distributors who suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic. “At present, producers are paying a Virtual Print Fee (VPF) to digital service providers. KFPA is trying to introduce a system that can act as an alternative and avoid VPF,” he added.

Some digital service providers have announced discounts on VPF till December to encourage producers to release more movies on OTT platforms. “Usually VPF payment is charged against distribution costs. We are seeking a permanent remedy for this,” said Ziyad Koker, president, Kerala Film Distributors Association.

Opening theatres at one-third capacity will not help the distributors and exhibitors, who are already facing severe financial crunch, he added. Meanwhile, shooting has resumed in Mollywood under strict regulations. Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam-2’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Irul’’ are among the movies that have completed shooting.