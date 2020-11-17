Not draft, CAG report sent to govt on Nov 6

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing row over the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) draft report on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), it has come out that the report on the state finance audit was forwarded to the state government on November 6 for tabling before the assembly. The CAG statement has come out at a time when Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has been saying that it was the CAG’s draft audit report.

A statement issued by V S Sunil, Senior Audit Officer, Office of the Accountant General Kerala, on November 11 said in accordance with Article 151 of the Constitution, the CAG is required to forward the audit report on the accounts of the state government to the Governor to be placed before the state legislature.

“The state finance audit report of the CAG of India for the year ended March 2019, containing observations on matters arising from examination of Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the state government for 2018-19, has been forwarded to the state government on November 6, 2020,” said the statement.

The UDF has moved a breach of privilege motion against the finance minister for leaking the report before tabling it in the House.