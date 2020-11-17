Orthodox faction’s withdrawal from talks disappointing: Jacobite Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Jacobite faction has termed the decision of the Orthodox faction to pull out of the conciliatory talks initiated by the chief minister to end the decades-long dispute in the Malankara Church as unfortunate and disappointing.

“In the discussions led by the CM, both factions had given an assurance that there would not be any provocation or step taken to escalate the present situation in any of the churches. This was recorded in the minutes of the meetings. In fact, the Orthodox faction’s denial of the decisions agreed upon by both parties in the presence of the chief minister is unfortunate,” said Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophilos, chairman of the Jacobite Church Media Cell.

In the last meeting chaired by the CM, both factions had agreed that the conciliatory talks would be taken forward. “The Orthodox Church is trying to subvert the understanding reached in the talks by forcibly seizing the churches in Kothamangalam and Mulanthuruthy,” he said.

The details of the talks held were included in the affidavit submitted by the additional chief secretary in the High Court last week. In its affidavit, the government claimed: “There is a clear understanding that until a final decision is taken in the proposed further meeting, both parties will not precipitate any issues.”

However, these claims have upset the Orthodox faction. “The government sided with the Jacobite faction and we cannot accept that. They tried to mislead the HC. We have not agreed on any such proposal,” said Orthodox Church synod secretary Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros.

Contempt plea against home secretary

Kochi: The Orthodox faction on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to initiate contempt of court action against T K Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, for allegedly filing a false affidavit to the court in the Kothamangalam church case. The petition was filed by Fr Thomas Paul Ramban. He pointed out that in the affidavit, the additional chief secretary stated that there was a clear understanding that until a final decision is taken, both parties will not precipitate the situation and insist on implementing the court orders. This was false and the affidavit was submitted only to protract the implementation of the court judgments, he said.