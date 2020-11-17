STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Orthodox faction’s withdrawal from talks disappointing: Jacobite Church

In the last meeting chaired by the CM, both factions had agreed that the conciliatory talks would be taken forward.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jacobite Syrian Church (Photo | youtube.com)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Jacobite faction has termed the decision of the Orthodox faction to pull out of the conciliatory talks initiated by the chief minister to end the decades-long dispute in the Malankara Church as unfortunate and disappointing.

“In the discussions led by the CM, both factions had given an assurance that there would not be any provocation or step taken to escalate the present situation in any of the churches. This was recorded in the minutes of the meetings. In fact, the Orthodox faction’s denial of the decisions agreed upon by both parties in the presence of the chief minister is unfortunate,” said Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophilos, chairman of the Jacobite Church Media Cell.

In the last meeting chaired by the CM, both factions had agreed that the conciliatory talks would be taken forward. “The Orthodox Church is trying to subvert the understanding reached in the talks by forcibly seizing the churches in Kothamangalam and Mulanthuruthy,” he said.

The details of the talks held were included in the affidavit submitted by the additional chief secretary in the High Court last week. In its affidavit, the government claimed: “There is a clear understanding that until a final decision is taken in the proposed further meeting, both parties will not precipitate any  issues.”

However, these claims have upset the Orthodox faction. “The government sided with the Jacobite faction and we cannot accept that. They tried to mislead the HC. We have not agreed on any such proposal,” said Orthodox Church synod secretary Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros.

Contempt plea against home secretary
Kochi: The Orthodox faction on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to initiate contempt of court action against T K Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, for allegedly filing a false affidavit to the court in the Kothamangalam church case. The petition was filed by Fr Thomas Paul Ramban. He pointed out that in the affidavit, the additional chief secretary stated that there was a clear understanding that until a final decision is taken, both parties will not precipitate the situation and insist on implementing the court orders. This was false and the affidavit was submitted only to protract the implementation of the court judgments, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orthodox faction Jacobite faction Malankara Church
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp