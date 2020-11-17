STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polls are a family affair in Thrissur

However, they are contesting from different wards as candidates of the same party, CPM.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Yusaf and Ayub

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: There would be very few Malayalis who do not remember Sandesham, the movie about two brothers following separate political ideologies.A story similar to the Sathayan Anthikad movie is being written in Pathiyasherry ward in SN Puram panchayat near Kodungallur. Here, two brothers are locking horns with each other in the local body polls.

Yusaf Kannathupadi, 49, an IUML office-bearer, jumped into the fray as the League’s candidate in the Left-ruled panchayat. CPM then sprang a surprise by announcing that it was fielding Yusaf’s brother, K A Ayub, 58, an expat-turned-social worker, from the ward.

Yusaf is unfazed though. 

“Whether it is my brother or me, there will be a local body member in the family. Like in the movie, despite it being a spirited fight on the ground, our relation will not be affected by the verdict as it is a friendly contest for us,” he said.  

Campaign posters of V N Surjit, Rajani Thilakan, Menaka Madhu & Sheeba Chandrabose

In another part of Thrissur, four siblings are trying their luck in the polls. However, they are contesting from different wards as candidates of the same party, CPM. While Menaka Madhu is contesting from ward 12 of Anthikad panchayat, Rajani Thilakan is contesting from Pazhuvil division of Anthikad. V N Surjit is contesting from Anthikad division of the district panchayat, while Sheeba Chandrabose is contesting from ward 3 of Vadanapilly panchayat. Children of late Vadasherry Narayanan, former CPM Manalur area committee member and district committee member of Karshaka Sangham, the four are following the political legacy of their father.

All are first-time candidates, except Surjit. He said the family comprises staunch CPM supporters. Recalling an incident of his father’s devotion to his party, Surjit said, “My sister Mallika Sudhakaran’s marriage fell on the same day of the SFI state meet in Kollam. Menaka was invited to the meet and when my father came to know about this, he insisted that she must go to the meet.” “Our only pain is that he is not with us when four of us are contesting,” Surjit told TNIE.

In Guruvayur, BJP has fielded siblings to retain its seats in the municipality. Vasudevan Nampoothiri of Thelampatta Mana and his sister Shoba Hari Narayanan have been fielded by BJP in wards 17 and 18 of the municipality. The candidates earlier represented BJP in the municipality as members 

