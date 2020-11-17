STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Row over KIIFB meant to scuttle development projects: CPM

The central agencies which are investigating the gold smuggling case have gone beyond their mandate and are interfering in development projects.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat has opined that KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) has been unnecessarily dragged into a controversy as part of a deliberate attempt to sabotage Kerala’s development projects. Various Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, NIA, customs and now the CAG are attempting to scuttle the state’s development projects.  

The central agencies which are investigating the gold smuggling case have gone beyond their mandate and are interfering in development projects. They have already interfered in  K-FON, e-mobility, Taurus IT Park and LIFE Mission projects. The interpretation in the CAG draft report that KIIFB borrowings are anti-Constitutional is a continuation of this, the secretariat said in a statement.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch led by the BJP and the RSS are arguing that foreign loans availed by the KIIFB are against constitutional provisions. The KPCC is helping them in this regard. The CAG went a step further terming all the borrowings made by the KIIFB  anti-constitutional. The CAG was made a party in court against KIIFB by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch. The Congress and the BJP have forged  an unholy alliance to scuttle the development projects being implemented through the KIIFB. Its attempt is to curtail the existing rights of companies under the state government to make market borrowings.  

Now, a serious question is being posed to the people -- whether to continue or stop the over 800 development projects worth `50,000 crore which include renovation of schools and hospitals, construction of roads and bridges and establishing industrial parks. 

