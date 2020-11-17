STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

RSS leader Ram Madhav gave nod to move against KIIFB: Fin Min Thomas Isaac

Terming the case politically motivated, he demanded the Congress and Mathew to explain  the case to the people. 

Published: 17th November 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said here on Monday that the CAG report on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) came about after RSS leader Ram Madhav’s green signal to move against KIIFB. During a press conference, Isaac said Madhav -- a leader of the Sangh Parivar-outfit Swadeshi Jagran Manch -- gave the nod after a meeting of its leaders at Ramanilayam in Thrissur.

“The move is aimed at destroying the state’s development by sabotaging the functioning of KIIFB. Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan is implementing the united agenda of BJP-Congress to destroy the constitutional organisation. The people of the state are realising the motive behind the move,” Isaac said.
He said KIIFB was formed according to a law formulated by the state assembly. 

“It is corporate in nature and the legislature has powers to constitute organisations. Such power is entrusted with the central government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Coal India were formed using such powers. They are corporate bodies under the central government. The Congress-BJP alliance is trying to destroy such a corporate body formed for the development of the entire state,” the finance minister said. Terming the case politically motivated, he demanded the Congress and Mathew to explain  the case to the people. 

Will quit politics if Isaac proves conspiracy, says KPCC gen secy

“Mathew is saying politics and profession can’t be mixed. If a person approaches Mathew demanding a cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s election, will he file a petition in court? If an RSS loyalist approaches Mathew to appear in a case between RSS and Rahul Gandhi related to the murder of (Mahatma) Gandhi, will he appear in court for RSS?” Isaac asked.

Referring to Mathew’s statement that he is not disclosing more allegations against KIIFB, the minister asked why Mathew or the Opposition should be hiding allegations. Meanwhile, KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan challenged Isaac to prove that he decided to take up the case against KIIFB as per a conspiracy hatched by RSS leader Ram Madhav. Should Isaac prove it, he said he would end his political career instantly. 

Pinarayi comes down on central agencies
T’Puram: Central agencies are circling above state’s bureaucrats to make them indifferent to development projects, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said. His outburst came while explaining the government’s position on the controversy surrounding KIIFB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Madhav RSS KIIFB Thomas Isaac
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp