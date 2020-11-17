RSS leader Ram Madhav gave nod to move against KIIFB: Fin Min Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said here on Monday that the CAG report on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) came about after RSS leader Ram Madhav’s green signal to move against KIIFB. During a press conference, Isaac said Madhav -- a leader of the Sangh Parivar-outfit Swadeshi Jagran Manch -- gave the nod after a meeting of its leaders at Ramanilayam in Thrissur.

“The move is aimed at destroying the state’s development by sabotaging the functioning of KIIFB. Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan is implementing the united agenda of BJP-Congress to destroy the constitutional organisation. The people of the state are realising the motive behind the move,” Isaac said.

He said KIIFB was formed according to a law formulated by the state assembly.

“It is corporate in nature and the legislature has powers to constitute organisations. Such power is entrusted with the central government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Coal India were formed using such powers. They are corporate bodies under the central government. The Congress-BJP alliance is trying to destroy such a corporate body formed for the development of the entire state,” the finance minister said. Terming the case politically motivated, he demanded the Congress and Mathew to explain the case to the people.

Will quit politics if Isaac proves conspiracy, says KPCC gen secy

“Mathew is saying politics and profession can’t be mixed. If a person approaches Mathew demanding a cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s election, will he file a petition in court? If an RSS loyalist approaches Mathew to appear in a case between RSS and Rahul Gandhi related to the murder of (Mahatma) Gandhi, will he appear in court for RSS?” Isaac asked.

Referring to Mathew’s statement that he is not disclosing more allegations against KIIFB, the minister asked why Mathew or the Opposition should be hiding allegations. Meanwhile, KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan challenged Isaac to prove that he decided to take up the case against KIIFB as per a conspiracy hatched by RSS leader Ram Madhav. Should Isaac prove it, he said he would end his political career instantly.

Pinarayi comes down on central agencies

T’Puram: Central agencies are circling above state’s bureaucrats to make them indifferent to development projects, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said. His outburst came while explaining the government’s position on the controversy surrounding KIIFB.