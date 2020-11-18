Covid recoveries trump fresh cases for the ninth straight day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trend of recoveries exceeding fresh cases in the daily tally continued for the ninth straight day as the state recorded 6,620 recoveries and 5,792 new cases on Tuesday. The daily test positivity rate stands at 10.31% and the samples tested were 56,157.

The infected ones include 4,985 cases of contact transmission, 639 cases with unknown source of infection, 104 returnees and 64 health workers. While Malappuram recorded the highest number of new cases with 776 cases. The most number of recoveries were reported from Kozhikode (831), Palakkad (820) and Thrissur (723).