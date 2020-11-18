STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Face music if found stopping women from filing plaints

State Police Chief issues circular on the dos and don’ts for cops

Published: 18th November 2020 04:51 AM

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Settling grievances of women in police stations and dissuading them from lodging formal complaints continue in the state despite a slew of advisories and orders issued by the Central and state governments from time to time against the practice.

However, to bring change in the current system, the Kerala Police have now ordered that disciplinary and penal action will be initiated against police officers who fail to register cases on receipt of genuine complaints from women. 

The state police have issued a circular in this regard as per the direction of Union Minister of Home Affairs, according to which no genuine case can be set aside from now. An order issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera said any failure by police officers in adhering to mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice, especially in the context of women safety. 

Such lapses, if noted, need to be investigated or inquired into and stringent action taken immediately against the officers concerned, he said. The order stated that all officers concerned must ensure strict compliance with the provisions in the law. They are also directed to monitor the cases on the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) to ensure that suitable follow-up action is taken for filing chargesheets against the accused on time as per the law. 

The statement of woman victims of crimes should be recorded only in the presence of woman police personnel or a woman of reputation. No police personnel shall intimidate or dissuade or discourage a victim of crime from reporting a cognizable offence on the pretext that the victim has to undergo serious social issues during the investigation and trial in the case, he said.

The victim should also be informed about her rights and also about the advantages of the victim’s body examination by a woman medical officer, recording of statement under Section 164 by a woman magistrate, services of special prosecutor, in-camera proceedings before a woman magistrate, victim protection and witness protection.

“These rights shall be explained to the woman victim by a woman police officer on her arrival or date of reporting of the case itself. A victim liaison officer shall be appointed in all such cases and the case diary is written once in a week on the basis of the report of the victim liaison officer. Any laxity in these steps would be viewed very seriously and disciplinary action initiated including deterrent action for awarding major penalties,” Behera said in the order.

CHANGE APPROACH

The statement of woman victims of crimes should be recorded only in the presence of woman police personnel or a woman of reputation

No police personnel shall intimidate or dissuade or discourage a victim of crime from reporting a cognizable offence on the pretext that the victim has to undergo serious social issues during the investigation and trial in the case

