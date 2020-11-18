Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests Covid negative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, was tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was tested positive on November 7 after he returned from New Delhi.

After being discharged from the MCH, the Governor expressed his gratitude through a tweet showering praises on the doctors, nurses and the supporting staff for the utmost care, and love shown to him.

“I am happy to inform you that I have been tested negative for Covid-19 on 17 November. I am back at the Raj Bhavan after being discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram,” he tweeted. In another tweet the governor also thanked everyone who wished him speedy recovery.