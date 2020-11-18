It’s best of both worlds for aided school teachers

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: State government employee cannot contest an election unless he or she resigns from the post first. However, aided school teachers in Kerala, who also draw their salary from the public exchequer, are a privileged lot. For, they can contest the polls without resigning and, if elected, can even double up as a ‘member-cum-teacher’.

The ultimate sufferers are the students who get to see their teacher once in a while and the schools, which cannot replace such a ‘member-cum-teacher’ who is ‘on duty leave.’ Though The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) had issued an order in 2015 that such teachers should go on ‘loss of pay’ leave for five years, the government has not implemented it, as most of such teachers are from schools run by political parties or their affiliates.

RTI activist Jafar Vanimel said 86 teachers were elected to local self-government bodies during 2010 elections in Kozhikode district alone. “They included seven grama panchayat presidents and a block panchayat president,” said Vanimel.

Jafar had approached the court against IUML leader and former Vanimel grama panchayat president N K Moosa for receiving double income as a teacher of Crescent High School, Vanimel, as well as an elected member in 2010. “He received allowance for attending grama panchayat board meetings and salary for the duty in school, as per records,” said Jafar. The school is run by the IUML Vanimel grama panchayat committee and the issue is pending in the Nadapuram judicial first class magistrate court.

Troubled by such teachers, the management of TIM Girls HSS, Nadapuram, had issued a circular in 2015 that elected teachers should go on a ‘loss of pay’ leave for five years. The Nadapuram block resource centre passed a resolution backing this decision, sparking off a discussion.

“As many as 22 petitions have come up before the High Court praying for the disqualification of teachers who are local body members. The Kerala Education Rules (KER) stipulate that no government salary-drawing person should be allowed to contest. This is binding on aided teachers too,” said Jafar.

Besides drawing salary as a local body member and availing benefits such as vehicles, sitting fee and others, the teacher appears once a week in the school to mark his attendance in bulk.

Teachers set to contest this time too

Two teachers of a UP school at Vanimel are all set to contest the local body elections. A lab assistant in an HSS in Perod was a member in Nadapuram grama panchayat. He is set to contest again, eyeing the president’s post this time.

“It is high time to ban the practice. A serious violation of the Right to Education Act, the government did not implement the KeSCPCR’s order to make such teachers go on a ‘loss of pay’ leave even after five years,” said KeSCPCR member Naseer Chaliyam.