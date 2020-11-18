STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala civic body polls: Monkeys to decide mandate in Kalpetta municipal office ward

Months back, the HRA general body decided to field Vargeese as their candidate and it was conveyed to both UDF and LDF.

Image of monkeys in residential area used for representational purpose. (Photo | Neha Bhandarkar, OD)

KOZHIKODE: The mandate in the ward in which the Kalpetta Municipality office is located will be decided by a pack of monkeys. The simian nuisance has already set alarm bells ringing in ward 10 prompting the UDF to rush to the local residents promising that they would address the issue on a war footing.

The monkeys are hogging the poll limelight after Harithagiri Residents' Association (HRA) of the ward declared that they would field own candidate protesting the elected representatives' lethargy in containing the simian threat which began in early 2000. "We are tired of this menace. Monkeys are not only on our premises but also in the district collectorate and district sessions court compounds, which are hardly a kilometre away. A 73-year old woman named Janaki fell on the ground and injured her ribs when a monkey jumped on her. Another woman, Mercy, fell down resulting in a broken hand. In another instance, a monkey plucked a tender coconut and threw, causing injury to a three-year-old boy," said HRA president Babu Varghese P.

The other pranks of monkeys include polluting water tanks, entering houses and lifting vegetables and fruits. "It is not that all in the pack are aggressive, but one or two. But that will do enough harm. Earlier, the monkeys used to target women and kids only. Now, they aim men also," says Rajesh Usha Nivas, a resident in Emily area.

Months back, the HRA general body decided to field Vargeese as their candidate and it was conveyed to both UDF and LDF. The association comprises 52 families with close to 200 voters. Though LDF did not respond, UDF, which has been holding the seat for long, was quick to reach out to the association.

"The UDF has assured us of addressing the problem. We are waiting for their written assurance," said Varghese.

Proposals dropped mid-way

According to UDF candidate in the ward Issac T J, the monkey menace is a major problem in the entire Kalpetta Municipality. "When I represented the ward in 2010, the council earmarked Rs 5 lakh for a project called 'Trapping and Translocating' the simians. It got approval in 2014 but was dropped midway. The issue is big and only a joint effort by the state government and LSG body can nail it," says Issac, who is also a resident of the locality.

Kalpetta MLA CK Saseendran had also come up with a proposal to set up a 'Monkey Park' in Karapuzha, under which the monkeys were to be caught, sheltered and sterilised. But it too did not go beyond the initial enthusiasm. "Unlike forest fringes, the area is an urban locality and the monkeys here are a kind of urban-friendly. Around 500 families in several wards bear the brunt," says Kuriyakose T V, treasurer of HRA.

