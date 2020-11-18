Superstar Mammooty backs a cause, free of cost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a noble gesture, actor Mammootty has supported a curry powder brand manufactured by a charity organisation through his official Facebook page. The star has decided to support the cause without any remuneration and said the entire proceedings from the sales will go for charity.

It is the curry powder brand Priya Prathibha, manufactured by Prathibha Spices & Condiments Trust an initiative of Kandanadu West Diocese, that the actor has endorsed.

“There are 17 charitable institutions under the Malankara Orthodox Church’s Kandanad West Diocese. The Priya Prathibha curry powder was one of the products which we used to sell earlier to hospitals and select shops as a means to generate revenue for running the other charity institutions under us. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, we are facing a severe financial crunch. Hence we thought of relaunching the product as a brand and thereby selling the product through retail outlets,” said Minson M Paul, the coordinator of the charity institutions.

He said that since it is a highly competitive field, they wanted some celebrities to introduce the product in the market.

“We are not in a financial position to make commercials and give advertisements. Mammootty had earlier inaugurated the Palliative Care Centre set by our Trust. Hence we approached him. He readily agreed and cooperated with us without asking any remuneration. It was a great and noble gesture from the great actor,” he added. The curry powder will be made available in provision stores all over the state in the coming week.