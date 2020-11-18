STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Superstar Mammooty backs a cause, free of cost

The curry powder will be made available in provision stores all over the state in the coming week.

Published: 18th November 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mammooty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a noble gesture, actor Mammootty has supported a curry powder brand manufactured by a charity organisation through his official Facebook page. The star has decided to support the cause without any remuneration and said the entire proceedings from the sales will go for charity. 

It is the curry powder brand Priya Prathibha, manufactured by Prathibha Spices & Condiments Trust an initiative of Kandanadu West Diocese, that the actor has endorsed.

“There are 17 charitable institutions under the Malankara Orthodox Church’s Kandanad West Diocese. The Priya Prathibha curry powder was one of the products which we used to sell earlier to hospitals and select shops as a means to generate revenue for running the other charity institutions under us. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, we are facing a severe financial crunch. Hence we thought of relaunching the product as a brand and thereby selling the product through retail outlets,” said Minson M Paul, the coordinator of the charity institutions. 

He said that since it is a highly competitive field, they wanted some celebrities to introduce the product in the market.

“We are not in a financial position to make commercials and give advertisements. Mammootty had earlier inaugurated the Palliative Care Centre set by our Trust. Hence we approached him. He readily agreed and cooperated with us without asking any remuneration. It was a great and noble gesture from the great actor,” he added. The curry powder will be made available in provision stores all over the state in the coming week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mammooty
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp