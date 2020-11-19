AIADMK spells out names for Kerala local body polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday announced 118 candidates for various posts in local body polls in Kerala scheduled for December 8, 10 and 14.

According to joint statement from party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, the nine of the candidates have been announced for Trivandrum Corporation councillor polls and one for Palakkad district councillor post.

The party has announced 16 candidates for union councillor posts at Idukki and Palakkad and 93 candidates for village panchayat member posts.