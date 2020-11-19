Govt to move SC against fee hike by state self-financing medical colleges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will move the Supreme Court against a High Court verdict that allowed self-financing medical colleges to decide the maximum fees to be levied from students for the 2020-21 academic year.

The government decision came in the wake of students and parents expressing anxiety over an almost three-fold hike in the annual tuition fees prescribed by individual colleges.Health Minister K K Shailaja said a senior counsel will be appointed to fight the case in the apex court.

Terming the huge fee hike by self-financing medical colleges as a challenge to the student community, the minister condemned attempts by such colleges to hamper the entire admission process every year.

Based on a recent High Court order, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Wednesday published the maximum fees proposed to be levied in 18 self-financing medical colleges in the state. The fee ranges from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 20.7 lakh in the 85 per cent general category seats. For the 15 per cent NRI seats, the fee ranges from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 34 lakh.

However, the fee fixed earlier by the R Rajendra Babu Fee Regulatory Committee for medical education in the state ranged from Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 7.65 lakh in the general category.

For the NRI seats, the fee prescribed by the committee was Rs 20 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh was proposed to be set apart as scholarship for students from financially backward families.While publishing the colleges’ fee structure as directed by the High Court, the CEE also directed that, during admission, students should give an undertaking that they will be under obligation to pay the difference between the fee fixed by the Rajendra Babu Committee and the fee prescribed by colleges.

The High Court had said the final fee would be decided by the court or such other authority as it may deem fit.

“On what assurance can I give such an undertaking? What if the annual fee of over Rs 7 lakh is hiked to Rs 20 lakh later as demanded by colleges? It will be very tough for me to cough up the remaining amount,” said Pratheesh John, a parent. Meanwhile, the CEE has given time till 12 noon on Thursday for students to rearrange options by comparing the fee structure of the 18 self-financing colleges.

State govt favoured managements, says Chennithala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointing out the government’s lapse when the self-financing medical colleges approached the High Court against the fee prescribed by the Rajendra Babu committee.

“The committee had prescribed a hike of D50,000 from last year. But the managements demanded a three-fold hike. Meanwhile, the government took a stance that was favourable to the managements,” Chennithala alleged. He also demanded that the government ensure justice to the students by approaching the Supreme Court against the exorbitant fee hike by self-financing medical colleges.

Meanwhile, even as 14 self-financing colleges prescribed higher fees, four medical colleges under Christian managements decided to stick on the maximum fees of Rs 7.65 lakh per annum for general seats, as prescribed by the Rajendra Babu Committee.