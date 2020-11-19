STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt to move SC against fee hike by state self-financing medical colleges

The High Court had said the final fee would be decided by the court or such other authority as it may deem fit.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will move the Supreme Court against a High Court verdict that allowed self-financing medical colleges to decide the maximum fees to be levied from students for the 2020-21 academic year.

The government decision came in the wake of students and parents expressing anxiety over an almost three-fold hike in the annual tuition fees prescribed by individual colleges.Health Minister K K Shailaja said a senior counsel will be appointed to fight the case in the apex court. 

Terming the huge fee hike by self-financing medical colleges as a challenge to the student community, the minister condemned attempts by such colleges to hamper the entire admission process every year.

Based on a recent High Court order, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Wednesday published the maximum fees proposed to be levied in 18 self-financing medical colleges in the state. The fee ranges from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 20.7 lakh in the 85 per cent general category seats. For the 15 per cent NRI seats, the fee ranges from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 34 lakh.

However, the fee fixed earlier by the R Rajendra Babu Fee Regulatory Committee for medical education in the state ranged from Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 7.65 lakh in the general category.

For the NRI seats, the fee prescribed by the committee was Rs 20 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh was proposed to be set apart as scholarship for students from financially backward families.While publishing the colleges’ fee structure as directed by the High Court, the CEE also directed that, during admission, students should give an undertaking that they will be under obligation to pay the difference between the fee fixed by the Rajendra Babu Committee and the fee prescribed by colleges. 

The High Court had said the final fee would be decided by the court or such other authority as it may deem fit.

“On what assurance can I give such an undertaking? What if the annual fee of over Rs 7 lakh is hiked to Rs 20 lakh later as demanded by colleges? It will be very tough for me to cough up the remaining amount,” said Pratheesh John, a parent. Meanwhile, the CEE has given time till 12 noon on Thursday for students to rearrange options by comparing the fee structure of the 18 self-financing colleges. 

State govt favoured managements, says  Chennithala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief  Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointing out the government’s lapse when the self-financing medical colleges approached the High Court against the fee prescribed by the Rajendra Babu committee.

“The committee had  prescribed a hike of D50,000 from last  year. But the managements demanded a three-fold hike. Meanwhile, the government took a stance that was favourable to the managements,” Chennithala alleged. He also demanded that the government ensure justice to the students by approaching the Supreme Court against the exorbitant fee hike by self-financing medical colleges.

Meanwhile, even as 14 self-financing colleges prescribed higher fees, four medical colleges under Christian managements decided to stick on the maximum fees of Rs 7.65 lakh per annum for general seats, as prescribed by the Rajendra Babu Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical colleges Supreme Court Kerala
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp