STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC to EC: Ask coalition candidates to submit declaration from official reps

Shortcomings in the law cannot be a ground for disqualifying an elected member, says court

Published: 19th November 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Highlighting the shortcomings in the electoral law, the Kerala High Court has directed the Election Commission to insist that a candidate contesting an election as part of a coalition submit a declaration from an authorised representative of the grouping along with the nomination papers. Justice A Muhamed Mustaque issued the order on Tuesday while allowing a petition filed by K Sivadasan, who was a councillor in Koduvally Municipality in Kozhikode challenging his disqualification.

Sivadasan had filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from a ward in the 2015 local body elections, but another person also filed his nomination with the support of the District Congress Committee, which declared that the latter was its official candidate.

However, the other constituents of Congress-led UDF supported Sivadasan as an independent candidate. In the election, Sivadasan won and the LDF candidate approached the Election Commission seeking to disqualify him. This was allowed by the commission.

The court noted that there was no provision prescribed by the Election Commission or under the statute to record the arrangements made among political parties or independents for the purpose of contesting an election under the umbrella of a coalition.

The court observed that the anti-defection law is in the nature of a punishment, depriving one’s status as an elected member and debarring him/her from contesting future elections. But, one cannot be punished on account of lack of clarity and shortcomings in the law. 

Sivadasan, immediately after he got elected, declared himself that he was a part of the UDF and elected as an independent member. He could have declared this before the election had the law provided for recording the allegiance to the coalition.

Evidence shows that the votes canvassed by him was as a UDF candidate. All other local constituents of the coalition supported him. The anti-defection law is not intended to punish someone who has shown allegiance to a particular coalition; it is intended only to bridle persons who have a tendency to jump sides. Sivadasan cannot, therefore, be faulted for the ambiguity and lack of clarity that exist in the law. 

The coalition itself is an association of a collective mind of different political entities. The law, unfortunately, has not made a provision to record the views of the collective body prior to the election, observed the court.

Santhosh Mathew, High Court lawyer, said, “Consequent to this judgment, a declaration will have to be given by an authorised representative of the coalition that a particular person is supported by the coalition. This will bring in clarity regarding the candidature and will ensure that voters are also able to make an informed decision. With this order, horse trading will be prevented to a large extent.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Election Commission
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp