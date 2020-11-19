Indoor air quality key to check Covid spread in hospitals, say experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The air we breathe matters. It can either stifle us with its pollution or rejuvenate us with its purity. That the quality of air, both indoors as well as outdoors, directly affects health and well-being is no new information. Studies have proved that levels of air pollution and the spread of Covid-19 pandemic are directly linked.

While high levels of air pollution, which affects outdoor air quality directly, has been stressed upon, relatively less focus has been given to the quality of air we breathe indoors.

Proper ventilation and filtration of air are particularly important in hospitals, which are considered high-risk zones for the spread of viruses, where visitors, patients and staff are vulnerable to hospital-acquired infections (HAI), say experts.

“Indoor air quality is largely ignored in many of the hospitals. Serious issues occur due to this, especially when there is an outbreak of a disease which can be transmitted through air. At the end of the day, those infected invariably arrive at the hospitals for treatment, and if proper ventilation and air filtration are not taken care of, it can seriously hamper efforts to contain an outbreak. Proper air-handling units are required in hospitals to maintain air quality. In modern times, when the hospitals are all air-conditioned, the quantity of fresh air being drawn in from outside needs to be enhanced. Air being recirculated within needs to be reduced as much as possible,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease control expert.

“In addition to disease-causing micro-organisms that can be airborne, chemical exposure through aerosols in hospitals also needs to be factored in, especially in consideration for those with asthma and other breathing issues. Many chemicals are used on a daily basis for cleaning medical equipment. This cannot be avoided, but if there is a proper system for ventilation and filtration of the air, complications for those with respiratory problems can be avoided,” he added.

“Not many people are allowed entry into rooms in hospitals, especially ICUs and operation theatres. This is because the spread of infections is mostly caused by humans -- even health workers are also not spared. Air changes should be done at regular intervals to improve the air quality,” said Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

“Air changes should be done at hourly intervals. In the case of the delivery rooms, air change must be done 15 times and it is outdoor air each time,” said Dr Anup.

Along with the ventilation and pressure, maintaining differential pressures in rooms to control the spread of infection -- at hospitals is also essential, added a researcher, based in Kottayam, who is working on the topic of maintaining indoor air quality.