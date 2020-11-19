STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh confirms authenticity of 'false approver' audio clip

Swapna Suresh was heard saying that the investigation officers offered her to become an approver in the case if she falsely claimed chief minister's link in the case.

Published: 19th November 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:00 PM

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has reportedly confirmed the authenticity of the audio clip of her telephone conversation. In the audio clip which was broadcast by the media, Swapna Suresh was heard saying that the investigation officers offered her to become an approver in the case if she falsely claimed chief minister's link in the case.

DIG of Prisons (South Zone) S Santosh  recorded her statement on Thursday following a direction by the Prisons department DGP Rishiraj Singh. Swapna is reported to have told the officer that she could not remember the exact occasion when she made the call. She said the conversation occured while she was in the custody of the investigation officers and not when she was in jail.

She also told the DIG that she had made another telephone conversation to her mother in the presence of  Customs officers. She had also met her husband and children in the Customs officers' presence.

