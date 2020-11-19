STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC slams defection of elected candidates, says it's alien to democracy, immoral

A Division Bench of the Chief Justice and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while dismissing a plea filed by Varghese KV, chairman of Thiruvalla Municipality, challenging his disqualification

Published: 19th November 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court observed that defection and disloyalty of an elected candidate are nothing but an antithesis and an alien concept to the democratic form of governance apart from being an immoral and unprincipled act.

"A candidate of a political party elected to any statutory institution shall always bear in mind that his political activities vis-a-vis his functions in the institution are regulated and guided by the laws of his party also, and his continuance as a member depends upon his continued unflinching loyalty to his party," observed the court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by Varghese K V, chairman of Thiruvalla Municipality challenging his disqualification and barring him from contesting as a candidate in elections to any Local Self Government Institutions for a period of 6 years by the Election Commission. The Single Judge had upheld the order.

The issue relates to the failure of the petitioner to step down from the post of Chairman of Thiruvalla Municipality in spite of the direction issued by the District President of the Indian National Congress party under whose banner he was elected to the Municipal Council.

The Election Commission had found that the conduct of Varghese violating the directive of the party leadership by refusing to step down from the post of Chairman clearly demonstrated that he became disloyal to the party which elected him as councilor of Thiruvalla Municipality.

The Bench held that all elected candidates owing allegiance to their respective political groups are bound to subscribe to such views and translate it in the real spirit to sustain the coalition formed prior to the election, which is a significant facet of democracy, required to balance the activities of those in power and to make their governance citizen-friendly adhering strictly to Constitutional values.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Defection
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp