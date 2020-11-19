STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body elections: First-timers all set to steal seniors’ thunder

While LDF has fielded 44 SFI members, KSU has 225 members contesting on behalf of UDF.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:43 AM

Maria Thomas, UDF candidate

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Young Turks are making a foray into politics, and that too in droves. For the local body elections, major parties have chosen to field a significant number of youngsters. These first-time candidates — most of them active members of the students organisations of the parties — have also been receiving considerably good response from voters.

While LDF has fielded 44 SFI members, KSU has 225 members contesting on behalf of UDF. SFI sources said all of its workers who are contesting are either still pursuing their higher studies or have recently graduated from various colleges in the state.

“Voters want a fresh prospect,” said Anjali M R, the LDF candidate contesting from ward 34 of Kochi Corporation. Having been an active SFI member and subsequently the president of DYFI’s Elamakkara unit, she feels her experience has helped her prepare for the new role. “Though a first-timer, I have an edge over my rivals who are my age. The voters say they want someone young who has the guts to make things happen to assume office,” said Anjali, a student at Government Law College here.

For Maria Thomas, who is fighting on a UDF ticket from ward 17 of Choornikkara grama panchayat, this opportunity is another means to make a meaningful contribution to society. A final-year student at Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies here, Maria, 24, is a KSU member. “My ultimate goal is to serve society. Between social service and politics, I will always choose the former,” she said. 

She is satisfied with voters’ response. “People here know me and believe I will be able to do something for them. When it comes to serving my people, my views transcend all political barriers,” she said. SFI sources said the highest number of its candidates contesting the polls this time is from Malappuram (8). Seven SFI members each are being fielded in block and district panchayats, 23 in grama panchayats, four in corporations and three in municipalities. 

Thirteen KSU activists are contesting for seats in district panchayats, 37 in block panchayats, 137 in grama panchayats, nine in corporations, and 29 in municipalities, said KSU district president Aloshious Xavier.

