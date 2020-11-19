STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF rallies behind arrested IUML MLA Ibrahim Kunju

Chandy said the RDS Project Ltd, that was entrusted with the construction of the Palarivattom flyover has not been blacklisted by the LDF Government. 

Published: 19th November 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju

Former Kerala PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF has decided to rally behind former works minister VK Ebrahim Kunju. IUML leaders who were huddled at Panakkad termed his arrest as politically motivated. UDF convener M M Hassan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala who were closeted at Cantonment House also shared the same view. The UDF leadership was caught unawares when the Vigilance department officials landed at Kunju’s house at Aluva on Wednesday where he has been admitted to Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi for treatment.

Hearing arrest, Hassan met Chennithala at Cantonment House. They held telephonic discussions with the remaining UDF leaders to take stock of the situation. Chennithala targeted the chief minister where he maintained that it was due to his pressure that Ebrahim Kunju was arrested. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy said that there was no proof to arrest his former cabinet colleague. Chandy said the RDS Project Ltd, that was entrusted with the construction of the Palarivattom flyover has not been blacklisted by the LDF Government. 

UDF VK Ebrahim Kunju Palarivattom flyover
