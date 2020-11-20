STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 LDF candidates projected to win even before civic body poll begins

No opponents from UDF, NDA; most number of unopposed candidates from Kannur 

Published: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even before the battle for the local body polls has been fought, the Left Front has reason to cheer as its 15 candidates are likely to be elected unopposed when the deadline to file the nominations ended on Thursday. The lion’s share of these candidates who have no opponents from either the UDF or the NDA, was in Kannur, the bastion of ruling CPM in the state.

While seven seats to Anthur and Taliparamba municipalities are  expected to see unopposed elections, in the last local body polls in 2015 as many as 10 CPM women candidates were elected unopposed in the newly carved Anthur municipality which later grabbed headlines for wrong reason when NRI businessman Sajan Parayil took his life last year after he was allegedly denied occupancy certificate by the civic body. It had turned into a major political controversy after the Opposition parties protested against the suicide.

Apart from the seven seats in two municipalities, the Left Front has won eight wards in three grama panchayats without opposition. Among the grama panchayat wards, candidates in five wards in Malapatta grama panchayat and in two wards in Kankol Alappadamba panchayat in Kannur are likely to be elected unopposed.

Six seats already in CPM kitty
When the filing of nominations for the local body polls concluded on Thursday, CPM candidates are likely to win unopposed in six out of 28 seats of Anthur municipality. Sources said in the remaining 22 seats, Congress and IUML have fielded candidates only for namesake. BJP is also contesting in some seats. In 2015, 14 CPM candidates had won unopposed from the local body. The polls also saw CPM bagging 27 seats and CPI the remaining seat.

