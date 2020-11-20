STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can’t issue directive permitting relatives to wash Covid positive bodies: HC

It also shows that clear prohibitions are created thereunder from touching the body and washing.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to follow strictly the guidelines for the management of bodies of Covid-19 patients and to make arrangements necessary to perform last rights in accordance with relevant norms.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Muhammed Haleem K K of Malappuram seeking a directive to hand over the body of those who die of Covid to their relatives to perform last rites adhering to precautions. 

The Bench observed that, on a reading of the guidelines of the central and the state governments, it was clear that specific instructions are given with respect to the performance of last rights of a deceased Covid-19 patient. 

“It also shows that clear prohibitions are created thereunder from touching the body and washing. Therefore, the court cannot substitute the protocol and permit either the relatives or issue directions to the staff of the hospital or any other department to wash the dead bodies,” the court said.

The guidelines are issued in the larger interest of the public and to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic is not being spread in a dreaded manner, so as to affect the public and with the objective to contain the disease, the Bench observed.

“If a person touches the body of a deceased Covid-19 patient for the purpose of washing, there is a likelihood of him being infected with Covid-19 and, thereby, there is a likelihood of spreading the disease to others. The individual interests based on fundamental rights have to give way to the interests of the community at large, in view of the emergent situations prevailing due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the court said.

Test positivity rate falls to 8%
T’Puram: After a gap of more than one month, the daily Covid-19 test positivity rate has fallen to the 8 per cent mark. At the same time, recoveries exceeded new cases for the eleventh day in a row as Thursday recorded 6,860 cured cases and 5,722 fresh cases. 67,017 samples were processed and the test positivity rate stood at 8.54. Of the cases reported, 4,904 were contact cases, 643 were cases with unknown sources of infection, 117 were returnees and 58 were health workers.

