Cinemas in Kerala may open only for Vishu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Movie buffs may have to wait till March-end to experience a Malayalam movie in cinemas. It is learnt that the office-bearers of film bodies in Kerala have decided to open the theatres only after their major demands including exemption of entertainment tax, restructuring of GST and subsidy for films which are planning to be released soon.

Though the chief minister had chaired an online meeting with the representatives of major film bodies on Thursday, it did not discuss the reopening of cinemas, which were closed on March 10, soon after the pandemic outbreak.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in which we requested him to consider waving of entertainment tax, reducing GST to 12 per cent for tickets up to Rs 200, and a Rs 10 lakh subsidy for films which are completed and not released in cinemas due to pandemic. The chief minister said that the government would consider our request.

However, he said any policy decision on entertainment tax would constitute a breach of the Model Code of Conduct of the local body polls. Hence, we have decided to wait till mid-December, when the elections will be over,” said Kerala Film Producers Association president Rejaputhra Renjith.

When asked about the date of reopening of cinemas, Renjith said exhibitors have raised their concerns over certain issues. “The major demand by the exhibitors include waiver of fixed charges for electricity, which they are forced to pay even when the cinemas remain closed. Our collective decision is to wait till the demands are met,” he added.

Though cinemas in Tamil Nadu were opened earlier this month, the cinemas here have been remaining closed for more than eight months. Tamil superstar Vijay’s Master is scheduled for January release. However, though a section of theatre owners wanted to open cinemas by January to screen Master, which has one of the most popular Kollywood actors in Kerala portraying the lead role. However, the majority opposed the idea and said they would plan screening of movies from Vishu season, with some biggies, including Mohanlal’s Marakkar- Arabikkadalinte Simham, Drishyam 2 and Mammootty’s One.