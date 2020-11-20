IUML MLA Kamaruddin in hospital, may have to undergo angioplasty

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Indian Union Muslim League MLA M C Kamaruddin -- in judicial remand since November 7 -- has been diagnosed with coronary artery disease and is admitted to Kannur Government College Hospital in Pariyaram

Kamaruddin reported uneasiness and chest pain and was shifted to Pariyaram medical college on Wednesday.

An angiogram was conducted and doctors found blocks in two arteries on Thursday, said Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikkunnu.

Doctors have prescribed medication for four days, he said. "If the arteries are not unclogged, an angioplasty will be performed on him," said Nellikkunnu.

Kamaruddin has been arrested for allegedly cheating depositors in his gold business.

Around 115 depositors have press charges of cheating against Kamaruddin and his business partner T K Pookoya Thangal, who is also a religious leader.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has pressed more charges against the two, accusing them of illegally raising money from the public and criminal breach of trust by a merchant, which attracts life imprisonment.

Of the 115 complaints, the SIT has arrested Kamaruddin -- the chairman of the four companies that sold jewellery under the brand name Fashion Gold -- in at least 50 cases.

Thangal, who is the managing director of the companies -- is reportedly absconding.