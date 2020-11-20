STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Brazil fan Brazeelia in fray again

This time, Brazeelia is contesting from Payyanakkal in Kozhikode Corporation.  

Published: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

IUML candidate Brazeelia Shamsudheen

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A die-hard fan of the Brazil football team, Brazeelia Shamsudheen, who is named after the capital city of Brazil (Brasilia), is busy contesting an election again. The IUML candidate’s name and interest in football are the highlights of her campaign.

“My name was first suggested by my maternal uncle, Shereef, who is a football fan. My elder sister’s name is Badariya. So, my parents were looking for a similar name,” Brazeelia said. 

People started noticing her unusual name when she joined the pre-degree course at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchantha, she said. “Later, my name and interest in football helped me win the local body polls in 2010 in ward 57, Mukhadar,” she said. 

In 2010, she defeated her rival by a margin of 1,286 votes in a ward that includes Nainamvalappu, a place popular for its residents’ love for football.

This time, Brazeelia is contesting from Payyanakkal in Kozhikode Corporation. This election will be tougher than the previous one, she said.

“The unusual name and the football connection will be helpful in social media campaigns, but the Payyanakkal ward has favoured LDF for the past 35 years. However, my name and my experience as a councillor are being used to connect with voters. People still recall me, thanks to this name,” Brazeelia added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML local body polls Brazeelia Shamsudheen
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp