Local body polls: Brazil fan Brazeelia in fray again

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A die-hard fan of the Brazil football team, Brazeelia Shamsudheen, who is named after the capital city of Brazil (Brasilia), is busy contesting an election again. The IUML candidate’s name and interest in football are the highlights of her campaign.

“My name was first suggested by my maternal uncle, Shereef, who is a football fan. My elder sister’s name is Badariya. So, my parents were looking for a similar name,” Brazeelia said.

People started noticing her unusual name when she joined the pre-degree course at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchantha, she said. “Later, my name and interest in football helped me win the local body polls in 2010 in ward 57, Mukhadar,” she said.

In 2010, she defeated her rival by a margin of 1,286 votes in a ward that includes Nainamvalappu, a place popular for its residents’ love for football.

This time, Brazeelia is contesting from Payyanakkal in Kozhikode Corporation. This election will be tougher than the previous one, she said.

“The unusual name and the football connection will be helpful in social media campaigns, but the Payyanakkal ward has favoured LDF for the past 35 years. However, my name and my experience as a councillor are being used to connect with voters. People still recall me, thanks to this name,” Brazeelia added.