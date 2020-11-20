Sabarimala prasadams to be delivered home

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Department of Posts has launched a ‘home delivery scheme’ to provide Sabarimala prasadam to devotees. Under the scheme, a prasadam kit comprising aravana, ghee, sandalwood paste, vibhooti, kumkumam and turmeric, will be delivered to devotees’ homes through Speed Post for a fee of `450. These kits can be booked at post offices across the country.

As part of the project, chief post master general of Kerala circle V Rajarajan inaugurated a prasadam processing centre in Tiruvalla on Wednesday. Postal services director Sayyid Rashid and RMS Thiruvananthapuram divisional superintendent K K David were present.

Pampa, Sannidhanam disinfected

The Fire and Rescue Department personnel have started disinfecting Nilakkal, Pampa and Sanidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. The fire and rescue team, led by special officer S Suraj and station officer S Gopakumar disinfected five locations.