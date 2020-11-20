The curious case of Anthur municipality

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In this CPM heartland, there are several areas which are oft described as ‘unassailable citadels’ of the Marxist party where rival political outfits cannot get a toehold. But none fits the bill like Anthur.

Anthur had been hived off Taliparamba municipality to become an independent civic body only during the last local body elections. Till 2015, the grassroots support enjoyed by the CPM had helped the LDF notch up victory after victory in Taliparamba municipality. But post bifurcation, LDF suffered a shock defeat in the last local body polls when UDF managed to wrest power.

However, then newly-formed Anthur municipality emerged as a red bastion, with LDF securing all 28 seats — 27 for CPM and one for CPI — while UDF and BJP-led NDA Opposition suffered a washout. Compounding the Opposition woes, CPM candidates were elected unopposed in 14 wards as rival parties couldn’t find candidates willing to file nomination papers. Those who did were from nearby places, not from Anthur.

Over five years on, little has changed at Ground Zero. UDF has filed papers in only 10 wards and BJP in just three. If at all some muster enough courage to file nomination papers, none will campaign against CPM in Anthur, said a resident on the condition of anonymity.

Last time, some of the candidates were forced to pull out of the race after being threatened, he said, adding, survival can be at stake if one chooses to stand up against the might of the CPM in Anthur.

CPM managed to ride out row over bizman’s death

P K Shyamala, wife of CPM central committee member M V Govindan, was the chairperson of the first council in Anthur. Though the place was in news owing to the row over the suicide of expat businessman Parayil Sajan, CPM has managed to ride out the controversy.