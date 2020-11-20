STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

The curious case of Anthur municipality

The local body is a left citadel. This year, UDF is fighting in just 10 out of 28 wards and BJP in 3

Published: 20th November 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In this CPM heartland, there are several areas which are oft described as ‘unassailable citadels’ of the Marxist party where rival political outfits cannot get a toehold. But none fits the bill like Anthur.

Anthur had been hived off Taliparamba municipality to become an independent civic body only during the last local body elections. Till 2015,  the grassroots support enjoyed by the CPM had helped the LDF notch up victory after victory in Taliparamba municipality. But post bifurcation, LDF suffered a shock defeat in the last local body polls when UDF managed to wrest power.

However, then newly-formed Anthur municipality emerged as a red bastion, with LDF securing all 28 seats — 27 for CPM and one for CPI — while UDF and BJP-led NDA Opposition suffered a washout. Compounding the Opposition woes,  CPM candidates were elected unopposed in 14 wards as rival parties couldn’t find candidates willing to file nomination papers. Those who did were from nearby places, not from Anthur. 

Over five years on, little has changed at Ground Zero. UDF has filed papers in only 10 wards and BJP in just three. If at all some muster enough courage to file nomination papers, none will campaign against CPM in Anthur, said a resident on the condition of anonymity.

Last time, some of the candidates were forced to pull out of the race after being threatened, he said, adding, survival can be at stake if one chooses to stand up against the might of the CPM in Anthur. 

CPM managed to ride out row over bizman’s death 
P K Shyamala, wife of CPM central committee member M V Govindan, was the chairperson of the first council in Anthur. Though the place was in news owing to the row over the suicide of expat businessman Parayil Sajan, CPM has managed to ride out the controversy.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthur CPM
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp