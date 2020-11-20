STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What’s in a name? King Kong has the answer

Though he is entering the fray for the first time, King Kong has been an active worker of the Congress and is its mandalam vice-president. 

A poster seeking votes for UDF candidate King Kong | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Political parties have been using ‘dummies’ to fell rival candidates by tricking voters once they are inside the polling booth. But this UDF candidate who tries his luck from Mararikulam north panchayat should be the last one to worry about the age-old trick, thanks to his name King Kong.

When his father named his boy King Kong in 1963, he did it just out of fascination for the Hollywood movie by the same name. He would not have thought in his wildest dreams that it would help his son seal an identity and win popularity during an election campaign 57 years later. King Kong is thanking his dad for that.

“The famous Hollywood horror movie King Kong was running at a cinema in Kanichukulangara and my father felt thrilled watching it. Thus he named me King Kong. It has given me popularity. When I introduce myself to voters, I know that they will never forget my name. It’s an advantage,” said King Kong, who is contesting from ward 4 at Poklassery in Mararikulam.Though he is entering the fray for the first time, King Kong has been an active worker of the Congress and is its mandalam vice-president. 

Bilkul, Lavan & other names in Alappuzha

A contract worker with the state-run Autokast (casting firm) in Cherthala, King Kong is also the unit secretary of INTUC. To his wife Usha, who is an MGNREGP worker, he is ‘King’. Bilkul P K (meaning absolutely in Hindi) and Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad, the LDF candidates from ward 14 of Vayalar and ward 5 of Mannancherry, respectively, and Lavan, the BJP candidate from ward 15 of Mannar panchayat, too boast rare names. Yet they seem no match for King Kong. Made famous by CPM leader V S Achuthanandan, Mararikulam has been a traditional Left bastion. But their cadre will have to break an extra sweat to tide over King Kong’s popularity.

