AMMA soft on Bineesh. Not to oust him now, decides to seek explanation

At Friday’s meeting, a majority of members, including Siddique, Rachana Narayankutty and Honey Rose, were vocal in demanding Bineesh’s ouster.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bineesh Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which met here under president Mohanlal on Friday, decided against suspending Bineesh Kodiyeri, one of the accused in the Bengaluru drug case. Instead, the association decided to seek an explanation from him.

AMMA, however, chose to accept the resignation of actor Parvathy Thiruvoth, who had expressed her intention to leave the organisation last month in protest against the remarks made by secretary Edavela Babu against the survivor in the actor abduction case.Bineesh, son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is a life member of the association, having joined it in 2009.

At Friday’s meeting, a majority of members, including Siddique, Rachana Narayankutty and Honey Rose, were vocal in demanding Bineesh’s ouster. However, K B Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh —  both Left MLAs — countered it, saying the bylaw should be followed in the case. They also referred to the criticism the association had faced for suspending Dileep after being accused in the actor abduction case, without seeking his explanation.

“The AMMA bylaw says a member should be allowed to clarify his stance before any action is taken against him. A show-cause notice will be first served on the member and if he fails to respond, another one asking him to appear before a disciplinary committee formed by AMMA will be served. A final decision will be taken based on the recommendations of the committee. The general body’s approval is needed to oust a member,” said Edavela Babu. Bineesh Kodiyeri has featured in more than 20 Malayalam films so far. Regarding Parvathy’s resignation, Babu said: “The committee observed that it’s up to the individual to decide whether to continue in an organisation or not.”

Movie by AMMA

The ExCom also decided to produce a movie — similar to Twenty-20 — next year to raise funds for the association. The new movie will also be a multi-starrer
The insurance cap of AMMA members will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and accident claim from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh

