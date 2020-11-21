STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Audio clip: Legal advice against initiating probe

On Thursday, the prisons department conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted a report to Rishi Raj Singh.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have reportedly received legal advice to not initiate a probe into the complaint by DGP (Prisons) Rishi Raj Singh pertaining to the release of a voice clip allegedly of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. 

As per the advice received from the advocate-general (AG), the police investigation will not be feasible based on the complaint from the Prisons DGP as it has been proved that the alleged incident was not reported in the jurisdiction of the prisons department. However, the advice in the written format has not been handed over to the police, sources said. 

On Thursday, the prisons department conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted a report to Rishi Raj Singh. The report submitted by DIG (South Zone) Ajayakumar reportedly stated that the prisons department could not confirm the veracity of the clip.

Swapna told the DIG that the voice bears an uncanny resemblance to hers, but she could not recollect the time, location and the person she had spoken to. The report also suggested a police probe to find out the source of the clip as the preliminary probe ruled out the possibility of recording the clip at Attakulangara women’s prison where Swapna is now lodged. In the voice clip, she is heard saying that the investigating agencies probing the gold smuggling case had forced her to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that she had refused to do so.

She was also asked to sign documents regarding her statement without giving her enough time to go through the same. A private news portal had released Swapna’s audio clip on Wednesday night.Soon after, the DIG visited the jail and asked Swapna about the details. Initially, Swapna admitted that the voice was hers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp