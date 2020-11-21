STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM flays CAG, says will expose Opposition’s anti-development stand

The party secretariat which met here on Friday observed that the probe agencies are targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with only political motives.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After training its guns on central agencies alleging politically motivated investigations, the CPM leadership has lashed out at the Comptroller and Auditor General for its audit references on KIIFB. The CPM leadership alleged that the Opposition has hatched a conspiracy with the help of the CAG to weaken an efficient developmental paradigm like KIIFB. The party secretariat which met here on Friday observed that the probe agencies are targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with only political motives. The Left will organise state-wide campaigns to expose the same.  

Speaking after the secretariat meet, party state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said central agencies are being misused for political reasons. The LDF will expose the Opposition UDF’s anti-development stance. “The Opposition is indulging in parochial politics. Both the UDF and BJP have adopted a similar anti-development approach. The Left will expose them before the public. The Left will bring together all development-oriented people to expose the anti-development mindset of the Opposition,” he said. 

