Dissidence resonates in BJP state office-bearers’ meet

K Surendran says the only agenda of the meeting was to assess preparations for local body poll; Sobha Surendran stays away

Published: 21st November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing factional feud in the state unit of the BJP did find its resonance in the state office-bearers’ meet held in Kochi on Friday, even as party president K Surendran maintained that the only agenda of the meeting was to assess preparations for the upcoming local body poll. 

The meeting was the first face-to-face interaction of state office-bearers after leaders led by Sobha Surendran raised a banner of revolt against the state leadership. It was also the first one attended by newly appointed Kerala ‘prabhari’ (in-charge) C P Radhakrishnan and ‘saha prabhari’ (additional in-charge) V Sunil Kumar. These leaders, appointed by the central leadership, serve as the link between the national and state units and their feedback is crucial in key political decisions.

Sobha Surendran stayed away from the meeting despite Radhakrishnan urging her to attend. However, leaders close to her reportedly told the meeting that the party’s target of winning 8,000 wards in the upcoming poll would not be a reality if around 100 state-level leaders and around 1,500 local-level leaders, who have been totally sidelined, are not given opportunity to function in the party. 

According to sources privy to the meeting, leaders identified with the PK Krishnadas camp warned that the cause of any reversal the party suffers in the upcoming elections cannot be thrust on dissidents. If not addressed quickly, an electoral setback would be the complete responsibility of Surendran and his team, they said. Surendran’s ‘autocratic’ style of functioning also came in for criticism from the rival faction.

However, Radhakrishnan, who was sent specifically by the central leadership to quell the dissidence, seemed to be sympathetic towards the dissidents’ demands.

“Everybody’s contribution is needed for the BJP’s success. I will take everything into account,” Radhakrishnan told the media on the sidelines of the meeting when asked about the factional feud. Radhakrishnan is also understood to have told the state office-bearers that he would undertake a through tour of the entire state and interact with grassroots workers to get a first-hand account of the issues faced by the party. 

It is reliably learnt that in view of the burning dissident crisis, the feedback that the ‘prabhari’ has gathered from the state unit will be shared with the BJP top brass. Meanwhile, leaders of the dissident camp maintained that they will have no choice but to come out publicly with their stance if their complaint is not addressed before the LSG poll.

