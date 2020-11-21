STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Dagger-wielding Reshma grabs voters’ attention

An office-bearer of Durgavahini, the women’s wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Reshma entered politics through ABVP.

Reshma M

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The local body polls this year are full of unique candidates. Some have uncommon names, while some have novel campaigning methods. Add to this list a candidate, who wields swords and spears! Reshma M, the BJP’s candidate in Padanilam division of Bharanikkavu block panchayat in Alappuzha, is grabbing eyeballs through her campaign posters, which show her in a ‘kalaripayattu’ posture, wielding a kataara (dagger).

“Kalaripayattu improves a woman’s physical and mental strength and gives her the confidence to defend herself. I have been practising kalaripayattu for four years and many young girls in my locality joined the training after seeing my performance,” says the 25-year-old.

“As an ex-serviceman, my father wanted me to be bold and self-dependent. My mother and brother were supportive too. This gave me the confidence to get involved in politics,” said Reshma. She entered the India Book of Records on December 19, 2019, when she rotated a stick with both hands continuously for three hours and 50 minutes.

She credits her guru Aromal M Ramachandran, father Rajan and mother Mini for giving her the confidence to take up the record attempt. An office-bearer of Durgavahini, the women’s wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Reshma entered politics through ABVP.

“When BJP offered me a ticket, I happily accepted it as it will help me serve society better. I have relations above party lines and am confident of winning,” she said.

