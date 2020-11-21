STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Parties go the ‘Saroj Kumar’ way with masks too

Printing presses are elated, as the district administration had banned the use of flex and banners for campaigning. 

Published: 21st November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

A man selling customised facemasks in Kozhikode | T P Sooraj

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Face masks have become the ‘new normal’ in the wake of Covid-19, and with the local body elections around the corner, it would be unlike political parties not to capitalise on the same. 

In fact, with public events and door-to-door visits limited owing to the pandemic, the parties have arrived at just the alternative to ensure that every voter is aware of how their candidate looks — manufacture facemasks, t-shirts, gloves, face shields, and even sanitiser bottles with the faces of their candidates and the party symbol printed on them. 

For an average Malayali moviegoer, the scene is somewhat reminiscent of the iconic catchphrase Ente thala, ente full figure (My head, my full figure) of Saroj Kumar, played by actor Sreenivasan in the 2005 film Udayananu Tharam

“It is clear our electioneering methods will have to adapt to changing circumstances. The use of facemasks for campaigning is a wise decision,” said T N Rajan, social worker and political activist. By distributing masks with the party’s symbol and candidates’ images, voters will understand who the candidates are and what they can expect from them, he said. 

The owner of Sreedevi digital studio in Koyilandy said their staff have been printing masks with party symbols for the last one month. “Now that the candidates’ names have been declared, we have started to print their photos on the masks,” he said. 

Printing presses are elated, as the district administration had banned the use of flex and banners for campaigning. “The masks with symbols of parties are sold at prices ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 100,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local body polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp