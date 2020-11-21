Local body polls: Parties go the ‘Saroj Kumar’ way with masks too

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Face masks have become the ‘new normal’ in the wake of Covid-19, and with the local body elections around the corner, it would be unlike political parties not to capitalise on the same.

In fact, with public events and door-to-door visits limited owing to the pandemic, the parties have arrived at just the alternative to ensure that every voter is aware of how their candidate looks — manufacture facemasks, t-shirts, gloves, face shields, and even sanitiser bottles with the faces of their candidates and the party symbol printed on them.

For an average Malayali moviegoer, the scene is somewhat reminiscent of the iconic catchphrase Ente thala, ente full figure (My head, my full figure) of Saroj Kumar, played by actor Sreenivasan in the 2005 film Udayananu Tharam.

“It is clear our electioneering methods will have to adapt to changing circumstances. The use of facemasks for campaigning is a wise decision,” said T N Rajan, social worker and political activist. By distributing masks with the party’s symbol and candidates’ images, voters will understand who the candidates are and what they can expect from them, he said.

The owner of Sreedevi digital studio in Koyilandy said their staff have been printing masks with party symbols for the last one month. “Now that the candidates’ names have been declared, we have started to print their photos on the masks,” he said.

Printing presses are elated, as the district administration had banned the use of flex and banners for campaigning. “The masks with symbols of parties are sold at prices ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 100,” he said.