STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COFEPOSA advisory board to review Swapna’s detention on Monday

A three-member advisory board comprising High Court judges was formed to review COFEPOSA detention in the case.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) advisory board, constituted to review the preventive detention of two accused in the gold smuggling via diplomatic channel, will meet on Monday to review Swapna Suresh’s custody. 

A three-member advisory board comprising High Court judges was formed to review COFEPOSA detention in the case. The board meeting will be held at the High Court  conference hall.

“Currently, COFEPOSA has been invoked against Swapna and Sandeep Nair. Swapna had approached the board to review her preventive detention. She has raised some factual ground claiming that preventive detention was illegal. However, all details regarding her involvement with us would be presented to the advisory board,” said customs sources.

Customs has also sent a proposal to a joint secretary-level officer at the Centre to invoke COFEPOSA against seven persons including first accused Sarith, the mastermind of the deal Rameez and another accused Jalal. “We sent the proposal two weeks ago. We are expecting detention order before the end of this month. All statements of accused and witnesses were sent to New Delhi as part of the procedure,” a customs officer said. Customs has approached CBI to issue Red Corner Notice against Khalid Ali Shoukary, the Egyptian who smuggled out $1.9 lakh from Thiruvananthapuram to Cairo, which was facilitated by Swapna and Sarith. 

With the Ministry of External Affairs clarifying that Khalid is not a diplomat but just a former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, customs believes that he can be brought to Kerala with the help of Interpol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COFEPOSA Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp