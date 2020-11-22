STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have a mobile phone? you can vote in Kerala local body polls, safely

When the world is grappling with physical distancing necessitated by the Covid-19 outbreak, 
C S Rishikesh has deviced a mobile phone-based electronic voting machine donation, reports Biju E Paul

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:17 AM

Rishikesh explaining the functioning of his electronic voting device to Alappuzha MP, A M Ariff, at Muhamma | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Amid the frantic search to find ways to carry on with life in Covid times, a 46-year-old self-taught engineer from Muhamma has come out with a little contribution of his own. 

C S Rishikesh’s new invention is an electronic voting machine (EVM) which can help voters cast the ballot with the help of a mobile phone.

The State Election Commission, which had a ringside view of how the device works after Rishikesh gave a live demo, expressed satisfaction and has asked him to approach the Election Commission of India.

According to Rishikesh, the new device can be of great help during elections, especially those held in crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

“Normal EVMs are compatible with this device. The  EVM can be linked with a mobile phone and the settings inside polling stations configured with it. It will be controlled by the presiding officer. The voter needs to register a mobile number with the Election Commission and that  can be used to cast the vote."

C S Rishikesh explaining a device to former President Pranab Mukherjee

"When the voter makes a call, the presiding officer can verify  the number. The officer can switch on the ‘allow’ button of the control unit of the EVM and ask the caller to vote. When the voter punches the keypad of the mobile, the ballot is cast. No one can find out which candidate has received the vote. Only one vote can be cast and the voter cannot change or repeat the process. On successful completion of the process, the EVM lets out a beep,”  he said.

Voters can cast their votes only with the permission of the presiding officer.

“So there is no chance of any malpractice. A printout of the call list can be taken out and it will include the list of those who had cast their votes. Even feature phones can be used for voting. Those based abroad or in other states can exercise their franchise through the registered phone number. The new system will be immensely helpful for Covid patients or physically challenged persons,” he added.

The device’s drawback is that only nine candidates can be allowed because only single digits can be usaed.

“I am trying to sort out the problem,” Rishikesh said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that election in the time of Covid is a challenging one. It inspired me and I spent time on developing such a system,” he said.

A pre-degree dropout, Rishikesh had invented several electronic gadgets and won accolades including one from former President, the late Pranab Mukherjee. 

A M Ariff, MP from Alappuzha, said he would showcase the machine before the central government and the EC.

