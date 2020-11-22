Kerala govt moves SC against fee hike by self-financing medical colleges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has moved the Supreme Court against the recent High Court verdict allowing self-financing medical colleges to decide the maximum fees to be levied from students for the 2020-21 academic year.

The government’s decision came in the wake of the concern expressed by students and parents over the almost three-fold hike in the annual tuition fees from that of last year.

Based on the High Court order, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations had published the maximum fees proposed to be levied by 18 self-financing medical colleges in the state. The fees for general category seats ranges between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 20.7 lakh, while for NRI seats it ranges between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 34 lakh.

However, the fee fixed earlier by the R Rajendra Babu Fee Regulatory Committee for medical education in the state ranged between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 7.65 lakh in the general category and Rs 20 lakh for an NRI seat.Even as 14 self-financing colleges have hiked the fees, four medical colleges under Christian managements decided to stick to the committee-prescribed fee for general seats.

‘Govt approaching SC on fee issue an ‘eyewash’

T’Puram: The BJP has termed the state government approaching the Supreme Court in the self-financing medical colleges fee hike issue as an ‘eyewash’. In a statement, BJP state president K Surendran said the huge fee hike was a result of the collusion between the government and the self-financing managements. Surendran said the lackadaisical attitude of the government on the fee issue led to the self-financing managements winning the case in the High Court.