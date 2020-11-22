STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt moves SC against fee hike by self-financing medical colleges

The government’s decision came in the wake of the concern expressed by students and parents over the almost three-fold hike in the annual tuition fees from that of last year.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has moved the Supreme Court against the recent High Court verdict allowing self-financing medical colleges to decide the maximum fees to be levied from students for the 2020-21 academic year.

The government’s decision came in the wake of the concern expressed by students and parents over the almost three-fold hike in the annual tuition fees from that of last year.

Based on the High Court order, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations had published the maximum fees proposed to be levied by 18 self-financing medical colleges in the state. The fees for general category seats ranges between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 20.7 lakh, while for NRI seats it ranges between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 34 lakh.

However, the fee fixed earlier by the R Rajendra Babu Fee Regulatory Committee for medical education in the state ranged between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 7.65 lakh in the general category and Rs 20 lakh for an NRI seat.Even as 14 self-financing colleges have hiked the fees, four medical colleges under Christian managements decided to stick to the committee-prescribed fee for general seats.

‘Govt approaching SC on fee issue an ‘eyewash’ 
T’Puram: The BJP has termed the state government approaching the Supreme Court in the self-financing medical colleges fee hike issue as an ‘eyewash’.  In a statement, BJP state president K Surendran said the huge fee hike was a result of the collusion between the government and the self-financing managements. Surendran said the lackadaisical attitude of the government on the fee issue led to the self-financing managements winning the case in the High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical colleges Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp