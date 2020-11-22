Local body polls: ‘JP 77’ will weigh in on electorate

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The BJP candidate in ward number 7, Mottanthara, in Kayanna grama panchayat, JP Seventy Seven (JP77), is leading his campaign with his unique name and the politics behind it.

Born in May 1977, Jayaprakash was named by his father. From the school days itself, he was easily noticed by others due to the peculiarity of his name. JP Seventy Seven says he was given the name to commemorate the contributions of Jayaprakash Narayan, a strong opponent of Indira Gandhi and dark period of Emergency during 1975 to 1977.

“My father Ramadas, a farmer, was an RSS member and was inspired by the works of Jayaprakash Narayan. When Emergency was declared, like many others, my father also opposed it. He even served imprisonment during the Emergency period for staging protests.

Thus connecting the contemporary political factors of the time of my birth, I got a different name-JP Seventy Seven,” laughs the NDA candidate.

However, Jayaprakash recalls that he was never teased by his friends during school days due to his name. “I don’t remember my friends teasing me for having this name. They call me JP or 77.” People are always curious about how I got the name.

“It helps me get attention from the public. Even in the local body election, this name helps me to directly connect with the public. My name conveys my political stand. However, there are some people who do not know about Jayaprakash Narayan. So I explain to them who he is. In 2010, I lost the election by a few votes. This time, we are more confident,” JP Seventy Seven added.