STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Masala bond row: Centre's bid to create administrative stagnation, says Thomas Isaac

Earlier, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had stated that the masala bond issuance had RBI's clearance.

Published: 22nd November 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly sought details from the Reserve Bank of India on the sanction given to the masala bond issuance by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. 

Earlier, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had stated that the masala bond issuance had RBI's clearance.

Responding to the development, Isaac said that the ED was on a deliberate attempt to create administrative stagnation in the state. He said the CAG, which criticised the masala bond issuance and the ED were colluding against the state. The minister wondered how the ED got access to the CAG report which was yet to be tabled in the Assembly.

The minister however did a somersault when he claimed that he had not leaked out the CAG's criticism against the RBI. He said he had only given a broad picture on the CAG's observation in the latter's report on state finances for 2018-19.

The current controversy started with the minister, in a rare move, revealing the contents of the report which his office received. The report was to be submitted to the Governor. 

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had sought an explanation from the minister after the opposition issued a breach of privilege notice against the minister for revealing the report's contents.  

A press statement issued by the minister on November 19 had clearly stated that the CAG had observed that the RBI's sanction to the masala bond was questionable. "This mention in fact acknowledges the RBI's approval for issuing masala bonds. We are grateful to the CAG for this," he said in the statement.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Isaac Masala bond
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp