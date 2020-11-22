STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF’s poll manifesto: Covid fight, waste management top on agenda

One of the major highlights in the UDF’s election manifesto is the promise to bring back the Karunya health scheme. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has promised Covid-19 vaccine for all people, once it is ready in the country, in its election manifesto for the three-tier local body elections. While releasing the UDF’s election manifesto, ‘Rejuvenated villages, rising cities’ at Indira Bhavan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that separate manifestoes will be released for all local bodies.The UDF manifesto criticises the way in which they had cut short the powers of decentralisation.

Though the UDF was way behind its candidature compared to the LDF and the BJP, it is the first to come out with an election manifesto ahead of civic elections. The 10-member election manifesto subcommittee had CMP leader C P John as its convener. UDF has promised its voters the much-needed Covid-19 vaccine where steps would be ensured to provide it in all wards, once it hits the market.

“The vaccine will be available through primary health centres and government hospitals. Covid, leptospirosis and dengue outbreak will be controlled with the help of the health department. Also Covid quarantine centres will be opened,” says the UDF’s manifesto.

Over the last five years when the civic bodies had come under the wrath of the public for poor waste management disposal, the UDF manifesto promises an effective method to address the issue. A special project will be brought in to address the safety of women and children. One of the major highlights in the UDF’s election manifesto is the promise to bring back the Karunya health scheme. 

