STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After coming under fire, Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

After the amendment was brought in, people from different walks of life, including those who support the Left front and those who stand up for democratic values, expressed concern

Published: 23rd November 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under fire from various quarters, the state government has decided not to implement the controversial Police Act amendment. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday made it clear that further action on the amendment will be taken after detailed discussion in the Assembly and collecting feedback from various sections.

The decision was taken at the CPM Secretariat meet attended by Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. In the morning, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had said the party would review the amendment.

In a statement issued here after the party secretariat meet, the Chief Minister said the governement decided to bring in the ordinance in view of widespread abuse of social media. Various sections of society including women and transgenders are being attacked through social media with defamatory and obscene campaigns.

ALSO READ: Kerala Police Act: Slew of petitions filed in High Court challenging Constitutional validity of amendment

It was in this backdrop that the government decided to bring in an ordinance amending the Police Act. However, after the amendment was brought in, people from different walks of life, including those who support the Left front and those who stand up for democratic values, expressed concern. Taking this into consideration, the government has decided not to implement the amendment.

Further action will be taken after thorough discussions in the Assembly. Those who indulge in malicious campaigns through social media should keep away from the same, said the Chief Minister, who also urged the public to be cautious about such campaigns.

The amendment to the Kerala Police Act, 2011, gives the police more power to prosecute persons who exploit various communication platforms to slander fellow citizens. It was on Saturday that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan signed the ordinance. Soon after, opposition parties and socio-political commentaries came out against the amendment.

It was pointed out that the amendment is against the CPM's declared stance on freedom of speech and expression. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had stated on Sunday that the new legislation won't be used to curtail freedom of speech or against impartial media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Police Act
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp