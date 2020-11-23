STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Pinarayi Vijayan intervened to settle bar bribery case against KM Mani, says Hotelier Biju Ramesh

The hotelier also alleged that Chennithala and his wife had requested not to name the Congress leader in the statement given before the Vigilance court.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development, Bar hotelier Biju Ramesh has raised allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the bar bribery scam. Fresh allegations were raised against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also. 

On Monday, Biju Ramesh alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan intervened to settle the case against former Finance minister KM Mani. The new revelation came close on the heels of state government giving nod for a vigilance probe against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other Congress leaders. 

"The Chief Minister himself called up the police headquarters to close the case against Mani. It happened after Mani visited the Chief Minister at his official residence and had breakfast with him. After the meeting, CM called police headquarters to close the case against Mani. The ongoing vigilance investigation is a farce. However, I will cooperate with its investigation now," Biju said. 

Biju levelled the allegations in a press conference on Monday morning at his residence. He said he had lost trust in the Vigilance probe and demanded probe by any of the central investigation agencies.

"When the bar case was going on, I was asked by the CM whether I would stand by the allegations against Mani forever. I told him that I would. However, the CM switched sides when Mani approached him.  Political leaders are like this only," he said. 

Investigation against Jose K Mani will happen only if central investigation agencies take over the probe, felt Biju Ramesh.

Serious allegations against Chennithala

Biju also raised fresh allegations against Ramesh Chennithala. The hotelier said Chennithala and his wife had requested him not to name Ramesh Chennithala in the confidential statement given before the Vigilance court earlier, in connection with accepting the bribe of Rs 1 crore for bar licence fee. 

"Ramesh phoned me from my friend's phone and requested not to give his name. His wife had also called me. Ramesh was Home Minister then. So I decided not to name him. Even Jose K Mani approached me to close the case against Mani", he said.

Biju alleged that the previous UDF government tried to frame him in the case when N Shanker Reddy was the Vigilance director. "The UDF government had tried to take vengeance against me. However, when the government changed, the case was withdrawn. We cannot trust any politician," he said.

The fresh allegations by Biju could lead to a major political storm as the local body and assembly elections are around the corner.

