COVID-19: Get tested at your doorstep

The facility will be helpful for those who can’t go outside such as senior citizens and those who have other health issues.

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: HLL Lifecare Limited, a Government of India undertaking, has introduced a mobile kiosk facility in the city to make COVID testing easier.

“Most of the people are worried about going out to clinics and hospitals for undergoing COVID test.  Hereafter, the public can get the testing done at their doorstep with just one call. They can dial the customer care number -9400027990 to avail the facility. So far, we have received tremendous response from the public,” said Reji Krishna, senior manager, HLL Lifecare.  

“At present, we have only one mobile unit. Moreover, the mobile clinic facility is much cheaper than other centres.

“The charges for testing will be based on the rate fixed by the government. For the antigen test, it will be Rs 625 and RTPCR it will be Rs 2,100. There will not be any collection and other hidden charges,” he said.

Comments





