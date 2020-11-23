Oommen Chandy colony, a story of thanksgiving

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Located just 3.5 km from Kanjikuzhy town in Idukki district is Oommen Chandy colony, a tribal settlement colony where 85 families belonging to Mannan, a tribal community, reside.

The name of the colony spurs curiosity as one would little expect a tribal colony named after a politician.

“It is our way of expressing gratitude,” said Sukumaran Kunnumpurath, a tribal community leader, contesting the election from Mazhuvady ward of Kanjikuzhy.

Sukumaran Kunnumpurath,

UDF candidate

“The colony was named ‘Oommen Chandy Gramam’ way back in 1974. It was Karimban Jose, a Congress worker of that time, who brought the plight of the Mannan community members in Kanjikuzhy to the attention of Oommen Chandy, who was one of the popular youth leaders of the party at that time,” he said.

“Oommen Chandy’s intervention helped the 29 Mannan families in Kanjikuzhy get title deeds and to express their gratitude, the community leaders of that time maned the colony after him. Now the population has grown and we have 85 families here. Even now most of the residents are Congress supporters,” said Sukumaran.

"The relationship between Chandy and the residents dates back to the early 1970’s. Karimban Jose, who was a staunch supporter of Oommen Chandy, had taken him to the colony. He was instrumental in providing houses and laying roads to the colony. He is a frequent visitor to the colony and maintains personal relationship with Sukumaran, the moopan,” said senior leader A P Usman. Sukumaran was over the moon as Congress decided to field him.

Usually, parties select candidates based on population and tribals rarely get a chance to contest from general seats. Sukumaran who has been serving as the ‘Ooru mooppan’ (community head) of the colony is well known in the panchayat, which prompted the party to name him as candidate.

There are 1,250 voters in Mazhuvady ward of which 247 are residents of the colony. Though it is a UDF ward, the presence of a IUML rebel poses threat to Sukumaran. Aziz Mangatt, a former mandalam president of IUML, is contesting as an independent. The LDF has fielded Xavier Joseph of Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction as their candidate.