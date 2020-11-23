STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy colony, a story of thanksgiving

The name of the colony spurs curiosity as one would little expect a tribal colony named after a politician.

Published: 23rd November 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

The entrance to Oommen Chandy Colony at Kanjikuzhy in Idukki.

The entrance to Oommen Chandy Colony at Kanjikuzhy in Idukki.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Located just 3.5 km from Kanjikuzhy town in Idukki district is Oommen Chandy colony, a tribal settlement colony where 85 families belonging to Mannan, a tribal community, reside.

The name of the colony spurs curiosity as one would little expect a tribal colony named after a politician.

“It is our way of expressing gratitude,” said Sukumaran Kunnumpurath, a tribal community leader, contesting the election from Mazhuvady ward of Kanjikuzhy.

Sukumaran Kunnumpurath,
UDF candidate

“The colony was named ‘Oommen Chandy Gramam’ way back in 1974. It was Karimban Jose, a Congress worker of that time, who brought the plight of the Mannan community members in Kanjikuzhy to the attention of Oommen Chandy, who was one of the popular youth leaders of the party at that time,” he said.

“Oommen Chandy’s intervention helped the 29 Mannan families in Kanjikuzhy get title deeds and to express their gratitude, the community leaders of that time maned the colony after him. Now the population has grown and we have 85 families here. Even now most of the residents are Congress supporters,” said Sukumaran.

"The relationship between Chandy and the residents dates back to the early 1970’s. Karimban Jose, who was a staunch supporter of Oommen Chandy, had taken him to the colony. He was instrumental in providing houses and laying roads to the colony. He is a frequent visitor to the colony and maintains personal relationship with Sukumaran, the moopan,” said senior leader A P Usman. Sukumaran was over the moon as Congress decided to field him.

Usually, parties select candidates based on population and tribals rarely get a chance to contest from general seats. Sukumaran who has been serving as the ‘Ooru mooppan’ (community head) of the colony is well known in the panchayat, which prompted the party to name him as candidate.

There are 1,250 voters in Mazhuvady ward of which 247 are residents of the colony. Though it is a UDF ward, the presence of a IUML rebel poses threat to Sukumaran. Aziz Mangatt, a former mandalam president of IUML, is contesting as an independent. The LDF has fielded Xavier Joseph of Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction as their candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Oommen Chandy Colony
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp