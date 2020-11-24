Amended police law kept in abeyance, govt tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it has decided to keep in abeyance the implementation of the Kerala Police Ordinance that has given a free hand to the police to stop humiliating, abusing and threatening individuals through any content disseminated through any mode of communication.

When the petition filed by Anoop Antony, national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, came up for hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the CM has issued a statement that the government does not intend to implement the amended police law. Justice V G Arun directed the registry to post the plea before the appropriate bench.Meanwhile, several petitions have been filed in the HC against the amended law.

‘CM trying to gag those who criticise govt’

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave scant regard to his own party’s stand while bringing a draconian amendment to the Kerala Police Act. He claimed Pinarayi was trying to gag those who criticise the LDF government. Chennithala said the rightful place for the law is history’s wastebin. He said the UDF would go to any extreme to ensure that the black law is withdrawn. “Once the Governor signs an ordinance, it becomes a law. Then, how can Pinarayi claim that it will not be implemented?,” he asked.